Thanks again to Jtprime17, we now have word of a Studio Series Devastator boxset. The listing was found at nda-toys.com
. No word on when the set will be released, and what exactly the contents are. This set could be G1 inspired decos, screen accurate paint, or something completely different. Product Code E7301 Barcode 5010993742974 Minimum Age 8Yrs+ First Available New Coming Soon Product Size: Approx. inc. packaging 15.2 x 76.2 x 50.8 cm Pack Size: 2 RRP: £ 403.99 Unit Price: £233.69 Inc VAT: £280.43 Pack Price: £467.38 Inc VAT: £560.86 Availability:
New*Coming Soon Sound off your thoughts » Continue Reading.
