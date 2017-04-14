Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,419

Transformers G1: Wally Burr And Frank Welker ? Ravage Effect Session Audio



Thanks again to*TF@TM for sharing another incredible piece of Generation 1 history. Previously, they had shared deleted audios and scripts from several episodes of the cartoon, now they have something a bit different but not less interesting: A*new 3 minute audio session which features Frank Welker with direction from Wally Burr. Here you are a brief description from*TF@TM: “The audio contained within this video has been taken from an original cassette recording of a one-to-one studio session between Wally Burr (directing) and Frank Welker (performing), with the tape dated 9th August 1984. The session features vocoded effects for Ravage and



