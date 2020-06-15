Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TT Hongli T-Beast Starscream Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,801
TT Hongli T-Beast Starscream Color Prototype


Via Baidu*we have images of the color prototype of the new*TT Hongli T-Beast Starscream. This is a very original and stylized Starscream with an eagle mode featuring G1 colors and many references to the cartoon character.*The design comes from the doujin artbook (non official)*Transformers T-Beast*by*Kuramochi Zukan Group which take G1 characters into mechanical beast modes. According to the information shared, this figure will be*28 cm tall with 3 heads and light up feature. In fact, we had seen a first gray prototype of this figure while back in 2018 under the “Chariots Of The Gods” brand. We still &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TT Hongli T-Beast Starscream Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Prime Snarl
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Optimus Primal COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Optimus Primal COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Action Figure Megatron COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Prime First Edition Deluxe Class Cliffjumper
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers MAGNABOSS Combiner COMPLETE 1997 Hasbro #1
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers TRIPREDACUS Combiner COMPLETE 1997 Hasbro #2
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.