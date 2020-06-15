|
TT Hongli T-Beast Starscream Color Prototype
*we have images of the color prototype of the new*TT Hongli T-Beast Starscream. This is a very original and stylized Starscream with an eagle mode featuring G1 colors and many references to the cartoon character.*The design comes from the doujin artbook (non official)*Transformers T-Beast*by*Kuramochi Zukan Group which take G1 characters into mechanical beast modes. According to the information shared, this figure will be*28 cm tall with 3 heads and light up feature. In fact, we had seen a first gray prototype of this figure while back in 2018 under the “Chariots Of The Gods” brand.
