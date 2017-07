MP-38 Masterpiece Supreme Commander Optimus Primal

BEAST WARS!* Masterpiece Optimus Primal dropped late last year and part of it's allure was it's show accurate look, from facial expressions in both modes down to the printed skin to mimic the CGI look of the show.* Takara has decided to give toy purists an option though with the Supreme Commander / Legendary Leader version of the mold, aka MP38.* Technically based on Optimus Primal's look in the Beast Wars II cartoon in Japan, he sports a very toy accurate deco and comes with a slew of additional accessories.