Alexander Quinn Sarcasti-con Join Date: Mar 2009 Location: Barrie, ON Posts: 1,589

Re: Why are the Rumble and Ravage figures so expensive? Well they’re $30 here, so you’re getting a bargain. I see you’re listed as in Florida, but this is a Canadian site. Not sure if you meant to be here, but welcome anyway. (Us Canadians are nice.)



As to the answer for your question... nostalgia cash grab is my best guess. If you get Soundwave, you neeeeeeeeeeed his minions. They have us by the wallets.