Transformers The Last Knight Leader Dragonstorm In Hand Images

Care of TFW2005 user*Spacewholphin15 we are able to share some in-hand images of the Leader class Dragonstorm from Transformers The Last Knight with you. Dragonstorm is three-headed dragon who is formed by the combination of the Knights of Cybertron Dragonicus and Stormreign. These images show the nice levels of molded detail on both robots, as well as the dragon form. There is an image showing the Dragonstorm mode alongside the Leader class Shadow Spark Optimus Prime – and also an image showing that while there is no individual dragon mode on Stormreign, Dragonicus can be fanmoded into a two-headed dragon » Continue Reading. The post Transformers The Last Knight Leader Dragonstorm In Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM