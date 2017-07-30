|
Prime 1 Studios Crosshairs, Sqweeks, and Barricade Statues at Wonderfestival 2017
Prime 1 Studios are in attendance at the Summer Wonderfestival 2017 in Japan, and they’ve brought a range of their current and upcoming products with them. There is a whole set of Transformers statues there, and among those, there are a couple of new and upcoming statues on show. The statues spotlighted on the Prime 1 Instagram
page include: Barricade (announced last year) Sqweeks (color prototype) Crosshairs (grey prototype) The Sqweeks statue looks particularly cool and really captures the look of the diminutive Transformer. Check out all the images attached to this post.
