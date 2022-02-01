enforcedformula Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2020 Location: Canada Posts: 29

Formulas Figures For Sale! Hello Everyone Hope your all doing well! I have been buying off the boards for about a year and a half now and feel ready to start selling some of my figures in storage.



I live with a smoker but they NEVER smoke around the figures



Prices are in Canadian and are negotiable especially if your buying multiple.



E-transfer is preferable and shipping costs are not included in the prices listed for the figures.



All figures are lose Most of them have their instructions and accessories. If you would like a more in depth description of a figures condition do not hesitate to ask, I will also gladly send pictures.



Beast Machines

Basic Mol $5

Basic Dillo $5

Basic Buzzsaw $5



Combiner Wars

Legends Warpath 10





Cyberverse

Warrior Hammerbyte 10





Earthrise

Deluxe Wheeljack 20

Deluxe Bluestreak 25

Voyager Starscream 30





Fall of Cybertron

Voyager Soundwave with Lazerbeak 35

Voyager Soundblaster with Buzzsaw 40





Kingdom

Voyager Dinobot (Thigh folds come apart but does not impact the figure) 20

Deluxe Netflix Cheetor (slight crack in the plastic around the cheetahs neck still fully functional)25





Power of the Primes

Voyager Elita 1 (No Accesories and Stickers) 20





Retro Headmasters

Delxue Weirdwolf 30





Studio Series

SS 81 Voyager Soundwave 30

SS 77 Deluxe Sideswipe 30

SS 74 Deluxe Jolt 25

SS 66 Deluxe Dino 30

SS 86 Deluxe Blurr 15

SS 86 Voyager Sweeps 30





Titan Returns

Voyager Astrotrain 20





NON TFS





Lightning Collection



Psycho Blue 20

King Sphinx 25

Pumpkin Head 25

Tenga Warriorx2 25

In Space Black 15

In Space Yellow 15

In Space Pink 20

Zeo Green 25

Zeo Blue 20

Zeo Gold 25

Zeo Red 30

Zeo Yellow 25

Dino Charge Black 35

Dino Charge Green 25

Dino Charge Red 30

(Hold) Dino Charge Gold 25

Drakkon 30

Lost Galaxy Blue 25

(Hold) Beast Morphers Blue 20

Beast Morphers Red 20

Beast Morphers Gold 20

(Hold) Beast Morphers Blaze 20

Zedd 20





Marvel Legends

Rock Python 15

MCU War Machine 25

Punisher (ToyBiz) 15

Iron Man MCU 10 Year 25

MCU Hela 20

MCU Skurge 20

Gamerverse Hulk 20

Retro Iron Man 15

MCU Mystique 20

Shiklah (no Shark) 15





Misc Figures

Diamond Selects Avatar TLA 7in Toph 15

Diamond Selects Avatar TLA 7in Aang 15

Mcfarlane Avatar TLA 5in Zuko 10

Mcfarlane Avatar TLA 5in Sokka 10

McFarlane Mortal Kombat 7in Shao Kahn

DC Collectables BTAC 6inch Batman 20

DC Collectables 7inch Red Suit Nightwing 25







Sold

