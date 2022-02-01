|
Formulas Figures For Sale!
Hello Everyone Hope your all doing well! I have been buying off the boards for about a year and a half now and feel ready to start selling some of my figures in storage.
I live with a smoker but they NEVER smoke around the figures
Prices are in Canadian and are negotiable especially if your buying multiple.
E-transfer is preferable and shipping costs are not included in the prices listed for the figures.
All figures are lose Most of them have their instructions and accessories. If you would like a more in depth description of a figures condition do not hesitate to ask, I will also gladly send pictures.
Beast Machines
Basic Mol $5
Basic Dillo $5
Basic Buzzsaw $5
Combiner Wars
Legends Warpath 10
Cyberverse
Warrior Hammerbyte 10
Earthrise
Deluxe Wheeljack 20
Deluxe Bluestreak 25
Voyager Starscream 30
Fall of Cybertron
Voyager Soundwave with Lazerbeak 35
Voyager Soundblaster with Buzzsaw 40
Kingdom
Voyager Dinobot (Thigh folds come apart but does not impact the figure) 20
Deluxe Netflix Cheetor (slight crack in the plastic around the cheetahs neck still fully functional)25
Power of the Primes
Voyager Elita 1 (No Accesories and Stickers) 20
Retro Headmasters
Delxue Weirdwolf 30
Studio Series
SS 81 Voyager Soundwave 30
SS 77 Deluxe Sideswipe 30
SS 74 Deluxe Jolt 25
SS 66 Deluxe Dino 30
SS 86 Deluxe Blurr 15
SS 86 Voyager Sweeps 30
Titan Returns
Voyager Astrotrain 20
NON TFS
Lightning Collection
Psycho Blue 20
King Sphinx 25
Pumpkin Head 25
Tenga Warriorx2 25
In Space Black 15
In Space Yellow 15
In Space Pink 20
Zeo Green 25
Zeo Blue 20
Zeo Gold 25
Zeo Red 30
Zeo Yellow 25
Dino Charge Black 35
Dino Charge Green 25
Dino Charge Red 30
(Hold) Dino Charge Gold 25
Drakkon 30
Lost Galaxy Blue 25
(Hold) Beast Morphers Blue 20
Beast Morphers Red 20
Beast Morphers Gold 20
(Hold) Beast Morphers Blaze 20
Zedd 20
Marvel Legends
Rock Python 15
MCU War Machine 25
Punisher (ToyBiz) 15
Iron Man MCU 10 Year 25
MCU Hela 20
MCU Skurge 20
Gamerverse Hulk 20
Retro Iron Man 15
MCU Mystique 20
Shiklah (no Shark) 15
Misc Figures
Diamond Selects Avatar TLA 7in Toph 15
Diamond Selects Avatar TLA 7in Aang 15
Mcfarlane Avatar TLA 5in Zuko 10
Mcfarlane Avatar TLA 5in Sokka 10
McFarlane Mortal Kombat 7in Shao Kahn
DC Collectables BTAC 6inch Batman 20
DC Collectables 7inch Red Suit Nightwing 25
