Transformers Akira
Today, 01:17 PM
#
1
theoneyouknowleast
Titanium
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 1,289
Transformers Akira
Just ran across this fan made short and it's pretty awesome.
Thought I'd share.
https://youtu.be/LbQDB5DoN5g
Today, 01:27 PM
#
2
Collectingtoys
Kid of the 80's
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,144
Re: Transformers Akira
It is absolutely beyond awesome!
Incredible, that this was made by a fan.
This short clip is already 100 times better than that piece of garbage Netflix Transformers series.
Imagine what this content creator could do with the same budget.
