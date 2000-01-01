Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:17 PM
theoneyouknowleast
Titanium
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 1,289
Transformers Akira
Just ran across this fan made short and it's pretty awesome.

Thought I'd share.

https://youtu.be/LbQDB5DoN5g
Today, 01:27 PM
Collectingtoys
Kid of the 80's
Collectingtoys's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,144
Re: Transformers Akira
It is absolutely beyond awesome!

Incredible, that this was made by a fan.

This short clip is already 100 times better than that piece of garbage Netflix Transformers series.

Imagine what this content creator could do with the same budget.
