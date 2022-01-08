Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005?s Top Official Toy Picks of 2021
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,689
TFW2005?s Top Official Toy Picks of 2021


2022 is officially here! As we get going on the next year of figures from Legacy, Studio Series, Rise of the Beasts, and probably a some more surprises – TFW2005 likes to take a look back at what came last year and pick our favs.* Members of the TFW2005 team all chose their top figure of 2021 along with some runner ups.* There were a lot of good ones to choose from, but as you can see by the headline image the biggest and baddest of them all took the crown. Read on to check out our list, and feel &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005?s Top Official Toy Picks of 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SELECTS WFC-GS25 TRANSMUTATE EXCLUSIVE.
Transformers
Transformers wst smallest Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers wst smallest and Hobby magazine
Transformers
Transformers heroes of cybertron Laser Pointer
Transformers
1985 Transformers G1 Dinobot Grimlock T-Rex Tyrannosaurus - Near Complete
Transformers
Vintage 1983 Transformers G1 MEGATRON STOCK piece Takara part
Transformers
Vintage 1983 Transformers G1 MEGATRON SCOPE piece Takara part
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.