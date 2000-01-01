Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted: UW Grand Galvatron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:34 AM   #1
JiPrime
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: York Region
Posts: 65
Wanted: UW Grand Galvatron
Used or New, does not matter, but must be 100% complete.

When offering, make sure to include shipping.
FYI, I live near Toronto.

I am also able to meet locally if you live where there is TTC/YRT service.
JiPrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:11 AM   #2
PrimeCron
Nexus Maximus
PrimeCron's Ebay Auctions
PrimeCron's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 2,565
Re: Wanted: UW Grand Galvatron
PM Slayback and see if he has one left
__________________
EYE FOR AN EYE!!!

Feedback link...
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27458
PrimeCron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Voyager class Broadside & Blunderbuss
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Rumbler 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Circuit 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Thundercracker 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Sideswipe 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Elite Windmill 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Elite Double Punch 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:17 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.