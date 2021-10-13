|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #36
The Autobots are outnumbered and surrounded in Termagax’s base with Decepticons on one side and the most deadly Cybertronian environment on the other. Prepare for tomorrow’s arrival of Transformers issue #36 by checking out the 5-page preview after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards! With an incredibly powerful artifact on the line–one that could turn the tide of the war in their favor–can the Autobots withstand the siege? Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist), Billie Montfort (Cover Artist)
