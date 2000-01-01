Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:48 PM
Cheers Ian
Cheers Ian

Win A Masterpiece Megatron at TFcon 2017!
In case you haven't heard, you can win a brand new sealed in box Masterpiece Megatron by donating to the 2017 Charity Auction in support of Make-A-Wish Canada

In case you haven't watched my wonderful video here


We're looking for donations and for every one donation you will receive an entry into the draw for TFcon. So say you donate

1 figure = 1 Ticket
20 Figures = 20 Tickets
1 Comic = 1 Ticket
20 Comics = 20 Tickets

So the more you donate, the better chance you have to win.

Figures can be in package or loose and complete (Please have your figures pre-sorted in baggies with their accesories, 1 figure per bag, just makes it easier for all the buyers)

Also it doesn't have to be Transformers, all items accepted. We even took a Car Wash kit one year which we sold! Feel free to get creative and if you have any questions please feel free to ask me in this thread!

Cheers!
-Ian
