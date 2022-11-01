|
|
Today, 06:37 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
|
Legacy Evolution Tarn review
Kicking off Transformers Legacy Evolution with Damus...no, wait...Glitch...nawwww..THIS is TARN!
https://youtu.be/LDVS0rBknBQ
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:05 PM.