Looking for missing accessories
These are non-TF but I'm having trouble finding them and I'd rather not have to buy a whole new complete figure just to get them.
MOTU
Beast Man - shoulder guards & whip
Blast-Attack - weapon & blast cable
Clawful - club
Dragstor - zip strip
Evil-Lynn - scepter
Extendar - shield
Faker - sword
Hordak - bat
Jitsu - sword
Man-At-Arms - arm armor
Mekaneck - body armor
Mosquitor - gun
Orko - zip strip & magic trick
Prince Adam - belt
Roboto - claw
Stonedar - gun
Trap Jaw - hook
Two Bad - shield
Webstor - body armor, zip line & grappling hook, gun
Zoar - armor & stand
Zodak - body armor
Princess of Power
Bow - headband
Glimmer - headband
Scratchin' Sound Catra - mask
Thundercats
Capt. Shiner - gun
Grune - club & knuckle spikes
Jackalman - club & bandolier
Lion-O - battery pack
Lynx-O - light shield
Monkian - flail
Mumm-Ra - large sword, dagger, battery pack
Pumyra - sling
Ratar-O - daggers
Snow Man - shield
Vultureman - claw
Silvehawks
Bluegrass - hat
Flashback - bird
