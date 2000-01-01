Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:20 PM
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 1,961
Looking for missing accessories
These are non-TF but I'm having trouble finding them and I'd rather not have to buy a whole new complete figure just to get them.

MOTU

Beast Man - shoulder guards & whip
Blast-Attack - weapon & blast cable
Clawful - club
Dragstor - zip strip
Evil-Lynn - scepter
Extendar - shield
Faker - sword
Hordak - bat
Jitsu - sword
Man-At-Arms - arm armor
Mekaneck - body armor
Mosquitor - gun
Orko - zip strip & magic trick
Prince Adam - belt
Roboto - claw
Stonedar - gun
Trap Jaw - hook
Two Bad - shield
Webstor - body armor, zip line & grappling hook, gun
Zoar - armor & stand
Zodak - body armor

Princess of Power

Bow - headband
Glimmer - headband
Scratchin' Sound Catra - mask

Thundercats

Capt. Shiner - gun
Grune - club & knuckle spikes
Jackalman - club & bandolier
Lion-O - battery pack
Lynx-O - light shield
Monkian - flail
Mumm-Ra - large sword, dagger, battery pack
Pumyra - sling
Ratar-O - daggers
Snow Man - shield
Vultureman - claw

Silvehawks

Bluegrass - hat
Flashback - bird
COME SEE MY COLLECTION
Last edited by Shockwave 75; Today at 04:23 PM.
