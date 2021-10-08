Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Possible First Look At Beast Wars Vintage Tigatron Reissue?


Via an Ebay listing we have what seems to be our possible first look at the new Beast Wars Vintage Tigatron Reissue. We had previously reported the product number of this new Beast Wars reissue, and now we have a small stock image showing robot mode, beast mode and packaging. We have some noticeable differences compared to the original Hasbro release. First, Tigatron now shows a vibrant white plastic (similar to the original Takara release) and we can also notice a*rocky bubble instead of a smooth bubble on the packaging. As usual, take this with a &#187; Continue Reading.

