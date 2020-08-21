Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1545
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1545

TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1545 Below countries E Express service resumed: France, Germany, Netherland, UK, USA East Coast (Code from 40000-69999, 74000-79999), USA West Coast (81300-93999). For more information, please check the following link. Hongkong Post – Notices (923) We believe the situation will change daily. If in case the postal service to your address is suspended, we can help to switch the shipping method to SURFACE MAIL.

The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1545 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
