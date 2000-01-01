Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:34 PM   #1
legotf
Mini-Con
Join Date: Dec 2017
Location: montreal
Posts: 2
Looking for Fanstoys Dinobots in Montreal
Hi everyone. I am looking to buy the FT dinobots, I can get them without boxes if the price is reduced. If anyone is looking to sell the set or just one or even a few please let me know. Thanks
legotf is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:08 PM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,253
Re: Looking for Fanstoys Dinobots in Montreal
I have all 4 l/c, but Swoop has a small defect in one leg, he came with a left part for a right leg, so I had to trim some plastic to make it work. I've just been too lazy to ask for a proper replacement part from FT, which would be easy to obtain from them. I'm not 100% sure I'm ready to part with them, but make an offer and we'll see. I'm from Drummondville btw.
Last edited by Pascal; Today at 02:11 PM.
Pascal is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #3
cr3d1t
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 3
Re: Looking for Fanstoys Dinobots in Montreal
It's in Laval but geekstuffstore.com has some I think.
cr3d1t is offline   Reply With Quote
