Re: Looking for Fanstoys Dinobots in Montreal
I have all 4 l/c, but Swoop has a small defect in one leg, he came with a left part for a right leg, so I had to trim some plastic to make it work. I've just been too lazy to ask for a proper replacement part from FT, which would be easy to obtain from them. I'm not 100% sure I'm ready to part with them, but make an offer and we'll see. I'm from Drummondville btw.
