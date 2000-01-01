Today, 01:34 PM #1 legotf Mini-Con Join Date: Dec 2017 Location: montreal Posts: 2 Looking for Fanstoys Dinobots in Montreal Hi everyone. I am looking to buy the FT dinobots, I can get them without boxes if the price is reduced. If anyone is looking to sell the set or just one or even a few please let me know. Thanks Today, 02:08 PM #2 Pascal Translaterminator Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Planet Earth Posts: 16,253 Re: Looking for Fanstoys Dinobots in Montreal I have all 4 l/c, but Swoop has a small defect in one leg, he came with a left part for a right leg, so I had to trim some plastic to make it work. I've just been too lazy to ask for a proper replacement part from FT, which would be easy to obtain from them. I'm not 100% sure I'm ready to part with them, but make an offer and we'll see. I'm from Drummondville btw. __________________

Coming soon: Kddi/Takara Project Infobar Optimus Prime Last edited by Pascal; Today at 02:11 PM . Today, 03:40 PM #3 cr3d1t Mini-Con Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Laval Posts: 3 Re: Looking for Fanstoys Dinobots in Montreal It's in Laval but geekstuffstore.com has some I think.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

