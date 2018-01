Nocturn Riff from "Into the Void" Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 4,657

Nocturn's 2018 Want List I'll buy your toys! Loose/complete preffered. Negotiations welcomed but attempts to rip me off will be ignored.

This is far from a complete list - let me know what you've got!

Payment by EMT, PayPal gift, or cash for locals



Looking for the following:

BW TM Optimal Optimus

BW Fuzor Terragator

BW TM2 Sonar

BM Skydive

RID Scourge

Armada Unicron (or re-release)

Cybertron Primus (or re-release)

Classics Mirage

TFTM stockade

ROTF brawn

ROTF bludgeon

ROTF breakaway

TFA Waspinator

Aoe Snarl

Aoe Slog

Prime Skyquake/Dreadwind

BH ultimate predaking

Gen wreck-gar

CW Shockwave

CW Bombshell

TR Kickback

Gen/potp skrapnel



Nothing to trade at the moment, but everyone likes money, right?