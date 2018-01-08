|
Movie Masterpiece MPM06 Reveal To Take Place At Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2018
Very much like how Hasbro revealed new Transformers toys on the 2nd day of Hong Kong Toy Fair 2017, the tradition seems to be continuing this year as well. According to Hong Kong based*Hobbymizer Studios
, Hasbro will be hosting a special press conference at the fair grounds tomorrow (01/09/2018) to reveal MPM05 Barricade and MPM06. Though the company does not mention the identity of MPM06, recently revealed information indicate that the character is none other than Ironhide. Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2018 will be open for its 2nd day at 9:00AM Hong Kong Time (8:00PM EST 01/08/2018). » Continue Reading.
