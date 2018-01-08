Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Barricade To Appear On Bumblebee: The Movie?


Simba Smoby; a company manufacturing and distributing licensed diecast vehicles and RC cars based on the Transformers Franchise in Europe, is letting us know what the company is planning to offer in 2018. The list highlighting what will be showcased during London Toy Fair and Nuremberg Toy Fair this year, states the following under the heading ‘Transformers Standalone Movie: Bumblebee‘: 1:18 scale Giant Robot Warrior Bumblebee 1:18 scale Giant Robot Warrior Barricade 1:24 scale RC Turbo Racer Bumblebee (Classic Buggy) Based on the statement above, it seems as though Decepticon Barricade is a potential character appearing on the upcoming movie &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Barricade To Appear On Bumblebee: The Movie? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



