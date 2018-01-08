Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,523

Barricade To Appear On Bumblebee: The Movie?



Simba Smoby; a company manufacturing and distributing licensed diecast vehicles and RC cars based on the Transformers Franchise in Europe, is letting us know what the company is planning to offer in 2018. The list highlighting what will be showcased during London Toy Fair and Nuremberg Toy Fair this year, states the following under the heading ‘Transformers Standalone Movie: Bumblebee‘: 1:18 scale Giant Robot Warrior Bumblebee 1:18 scale Giant Robot Warrior Barricade 1:24 scale RC Turbo Racer Bumblebee (Classic Buggy) Based on the statement above, it seems as though Decepticon Barricade is a potential character appearing on the upcoming movie



Simba Smoby; a company manufacturing and distributing licensed diecast vehicles and RC cars based on the Transformers Franchise in Europe, is letting us know what the company is planning to offer in 2018. The list highlighting what will be showcased during London Toy Fair and Nuremberg Toy Fair this year, states the following under the heading 'Transformers Standalone Movie: Bumblebee': 1:18 scale Giant Robot Warrior Bumblebee 1:18 scale Giant Robot Warrior Barricade 1:24 scale RC Turbo Racer Bumblebee (Classic Buggy) Based on the statement above, it seems as though Decepticon Barricade is a potential character appearing on the upcoming movie





The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.