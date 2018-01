Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Megatron Fully Revealed

Courtesy of Weibo user ????? , we now have a better look at*Studio Series Voyager Class Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron. Previously, we saw only a partially concealed teaser of this figure, but now we are treated to its full glory. This Voyager Class toy is based on the Decepticon tyrant’s appearance*on the second movie of the Live Action Movie Series by director Michael Bay.*As we learned previously, this new toy comes with a cardboard background depicting ‘Forest Fight’; series’ most beloved action sequence. Voyager Megatron’s bio is as follows: “Megatron holds nothing back to unleash destruction against » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Megatron Fully Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM