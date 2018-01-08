|
Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Megatron Fully Revealed
Courtesy of Weibo user ?????
, we now have a better look at*Studio Series Voyager Class Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron. Previously, we saw only a partially concealed teaser
This Voyager Class toy is based on the Decepticon tyrant's appearance on the second movie of the Live Action Movie Series by director Michael Bay. As we learned previously, this new toy comes with a cardboard background depicting 'Forest Fight'; series' most beloved action sequence. Voyager Megatron's bio is as follows: "Megatron holds nothing back to unleash destruction against
More...
