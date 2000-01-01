Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Amazon.ca new pre-orders - Blot, Sinnertwin, Inferno
Today, 10:17 PM
tichondrius
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 13
Amazon.ca new pre-orders - Blot, Sinnertwin, Inferno
Not sure if this is old news but I was just able to pre-order PotP Blot & Sinnertwin and Generations Inferno. All reg priced with a expected release of July 1.
tichondrius
Today, 10:26 PM
Goaliebot
All Makes and Models
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,730
Was news to me, thanks! Preordered the trio.
Goaliebot
Today, 10:41 PM
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,550
Also saw SS Megatron and Brawl there the other week.
Coming soon: Studio Series Voyager Megatron + Voyager Brawl + Deluxe Lockdown + Deluxe Jazz, MFT MF-Zero Megatron.
Pascal
