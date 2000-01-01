Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:17 PM   #1
tichondrius
Jul 2011
Vancouver
Amazon.ca new pre-orders - Blot, Sinnertwin, Inferno
Not sure if this is old news but I was just able to pre-order PotP Blot & Sinnertwin and Generations Inferno. All reg priced with a expected release of July 1.
Today, 10:26 PM   #2
Goaliebot
Apr 2007
Ontario
Re: Amazon.ca new pre-orders - Blot, Sinnertwin, Inferno
Was news to me, thanks! Preordered the trio.
Today, 10:41 PM   #3
Pascal
Apr 2007
Planet Earth
Re: Amazon.ca new pre-orders - Blot, Sinnertwin, Inferno
Also saw SS Megatron and Brawl there the other week.
Coming soon: Studio Series Voyager Megatron + Voyager Brawl + Deluxe Lockdown + Deluxe Jazz, MFT MF-Zero Megatron.
