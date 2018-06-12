|
Bumblebee Movie Featurette ? Meet Director Travis Knight
Paramount have released a new featurette for the upcoming Bumblebee movie focusing around director Travis Knight.* We don’t get much new in the way of final footage, but we do get several behind the scenes looks on set giving us new locations and events.* Check it out below!
The post Bumblebee Movie Featurette – Meet Director Travis Knight
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.