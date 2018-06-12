Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,449

Bumblebee Movie Featurette ? Meet Director Travis Knight



Paramount have released a new featurette for the upcoming Bumblebee movie focusing around director Travis Knight.* We don’t get much new in the way of final footage, but we do get several behind the scenes looks on set giving us new locations and events.* Check it out below!



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.