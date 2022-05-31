Courtesy of our very own TFW2005 member*Patrickab7*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Legacy Core Class Shockwave. This figure is supposed to be part of the second wave of Legacy Core class toys together with G2 Megatron (Kingdom redeco) and Optimus Prime (Kingdom re-release)
. It was found at specialty store Time Warp Toys in south St Louis, Missouri. This new core figure seems to share part of the engineering of the Combiner Wars Legends Shockwave figure but it’s pretty much a new mold with and alt mode inspired by the War For Cybertron Siege » Continue Reading.
