Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Drift In-Hand Images



Courtesy of TFW2005 Members*Phr0g and*Kuma Style we have some great*Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Drift In-Hand Images. Drift is the first character of a new line of highly detailed non-transformable action figures based on the IDW design. Flame Toys is also bringing Tarn, Star Saber and Optimus Prime in the future,*all of them fully licensed too. Drift has started to get into the hands of collector who pre-ordered it. We can see now clear shots of all the details and impressive finishing of the figure and all the extra bonus and gimmicks which include 6 LED units and a cape



The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.