Old Today, 12:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,491
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Drift In-Hand Images


Courtesy of TFW2005 Members*Phr0g and*Kuma Style we have some great*Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Drift In-Hand Images. Drift is the first character of a new line of highly detailed non-transformable action figures based on the IDW design. Flame Toys is also bringing Tarn, Star Saber and Optimus Prime in the future,*all of them fully licensed too. Drift has started to get into the hands of collector who pre-ordered it. We can see now clear shots of all the details and impressive finishing of the figure and all the extra bonus and gimmicks which include 6 LED units and a cape

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Drift In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Today, 01:58 AM   #2
alternatorfan
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,205
Re: Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Drift In-Hand Images
It's cool Hasbro should incorporate those lights on future toys that actually transform.
