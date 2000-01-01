FOR SALE CALGARY - MP, Revoltech, 3rd Party

I'm downsizing my collection. All Prices are in CAD. I would like to keep bundles together, but I'm open to breaking them up.



I'd like to keep the sales local to Calgary.



MP Hasbro - Sunstorm and Acid Storm - $160 for the pair

Revoltech - Hot Rodimus and Starscream - $80 for the pair

Revoltech Optimus Prime(s) - Movie Sci-Fi #30 & #40 - $120 for the pair

Xtransbots Apollyon - $130

ToyWorld Hegemon - $80

Fansproject Causality - CA-03 Thundershred, CA-04 Stormbomb and CA-05 Backfiery - $200 for the trio

Fanproject Lost Exo Realm - LER-01 Columpio and Drepan, LER-02 Cubrar and Tekour, LER-03 Volar and Velos - $250 for the trio

