Old Yesterday, 11:31 PM   #1
Deception
Classic
Deception's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: tdot
Posts: 1,335
G1 dogfight
My classics interpretation of g1 dogfight. Made with generatons thundercracker, dirge with bits of styrene and a lollypop. Still work in process. I just wanted to share work done so far. it's not 100% g1 accurate but i work with what i have.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20180102_222202.jpg Views: 13 Size: 96.8 KB ID: 38535   Click image for larger version Name: 20180102_222103.jpg Views: 8 Size: 98.7 KB ID: 38536   Click image for larger version Name: 180px-G1Dogfight_toy.jpg Views: 6 Size: 7.2 KB ID: 38537  
Last edited by Deception; Yesterday at 11:48 PM.
