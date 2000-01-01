Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page POTP Rodiumus Prime - pretty awful, unless you take another perspective
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 07:46 PM   #1
GotBot
Robot Master
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 760
POTP Rodiumus Prime - pretty awful, unless you take another perspective
Transformers Power of the Primes Evolution Rodimus Prime is really not a good toy, at least not if you don`t alter your point of view. While there are many problems with him, there is also another way to look at it that might just make this guy a worthy update to the classic character.
https://youtu.be/qcUB5dZWgnE
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 08:11 PM   #2
oroboru
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 39
Re: POTP Rodiumus Prime - pretty awful, unless you take another perspective
Hmm.. well, obviously your opinion is yours.

I would personally say this is an above average Transformer toy.

Personally, if I were a kid, I'd love the fact you have essentially two figures in one. It has a semi RiD Magnus feel in the sense it is a partial parts former, which some people have issues with. I personally have issues with it if there are breakage issues, which in this case only time will tell.

For many, this will probably be the biggest turn off for people.

My issues range from cosmetic to the typical QC. Paint app quality aside, my biggest gripe is that Hasbro cheaped out (or Takara.. or both) and got rid of the orange on the upper arms of the combined mode. It's not like you had to get special plastic, guys.. you were using it on Hot Rod already.

Other issues would be poor quality of plastic sprue removal, and the overall light weight feel of the figure itself, which results in the figure feeling somewhat fragile and as a result, we're somewhat afraid to rip limbs off and so on.

The limited articulation is somewhat disappointing, but being a mainline release, I don't typically sweat the details if the waist is missed. On a MP release, on the other hand, definitely is important.

In recent years, I've noticed that the actual quality of the plastic and joints and so on are pretty much the same on Takara vs. the Hasbro stuff, while it used to be far superior on the Takara releases. Obviously paint apps were better on Takara, but it doesn't appear that this will be an issue with at least part of the line that has been revealed in Japan.

Overall, as an upgrade to Rodimus Prime, it's not bad.. kind of a really shitty consolation prize to those that missed out on MP-9 but IMO looks a hell of a lot better than OP when combined.

I do, however, feel bad for the Takara collectors because if my theory of it being literally the same toy, QC and all, are true, then damn that's going to be a real expensive Japanese printed box. Who knows, though... maybe like with Trypticon, QC might be better?
oroboru is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara-Tomy Masterpiece Tranformers MP-04 Optimus Prime W. Trailer In Box
Transformers
Vtg Voltron ?? 3rd Dimension 12" Action Figure, Trendmasters, Transformers, Mint
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Rodimus Prime
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Optimus Prime AUTHENTIC Not Complete
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Megatron 100% Complete Partially Unused Stickers!
Transformers
VINTAGE 1974 TRANSFORMERS TAKARA JAPANESE DIACLONE LASERBEAK IN BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:08 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.