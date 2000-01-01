oroboru Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 39

Re: POTP Rodiumus Prime - pretty awful, unless you take another perspective Hmm.. well, obviously your opinion is yours.



I would personally say this is an above average Transformer toy.



Personally, if I were a kid, I'd love the fact you have essentially two figures in one. It has a semi RiD Magnus feel in the sense it is a partial parts former, which some people have issues with. I personally have issues with it if there are breakage issues, which in this case only time will tell.



For many, this will probably be the biggest turn off for people.



My issues range from cosmetic to the typical QC. Paint app quality aside, my biggest gripe is that Hasbro cheaped out (or Takara.. or both) and got rid of the orange on the upper arms of the combined mode. It's not like you had to get special plastic, guys.. you were using it on Hot Rod already.



Other issues would be poor quality of plastic sprue removal, and the overall light weight feel of the figure itself, which results in the figure feeling somewhat fragile and as a result, we're somewhat afraid to rip limbs off and so on.



The limited articulation is somewhat disappointing, but being a mainline release, I don't typically sweat the details if the waist is missed. On a MP release, on the other hand, definitely is important.



In recent years, I've noticed that the actual quality of the plastic and joints and so on are pretty much the same on Takara vs. the Hasbro stuff, while it used to be far superior on the Takara releases. Obviously paint apps were better on Takara, but it doesn't appear that this will be an issue with at least part of the line that has been revealed in Japan.



Overall, as an upgrade to Rodimus Prime, it's not bad.. kind of a really shitty consolation prize to those that missed out on MP-9 but IMO looks a hell of a lot better than OP when combined.



I do, however, feel bad for the Takara collectors because if my theory of it being literally the same toy, QC and all, are true, then damn that's going to be a real expensive Japanese printed box. Who knows, though... maybe like with Trypticon, QC might be better?