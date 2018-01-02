Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFW2005's Transformers Year in Review – 2017


2017 has come and gone, a year of ups and downs for our beloved Robots in Disguise. On the positives we had some excellent new toys including the ongoing Titans Return line, an all-new convention in Hascon, and a strong conclusion to the Transformers: Robots in Disguise show. On the less positive, Transformers The Last Knight became the worst performing of the five Transformers live action movies with an equally poor performing toyline, and fans were undecided about the reboots of IDWs Transformers comics. Join us as we dive into the year that was 2017.

The post TFW2005's Transformers Year in Review – 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.
