MichaelQuach Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2016 Location: Ontario, Canada Posts: 34

Hasbro Pulse Fedex duties? Just got a call from Fedex that my pulse package is going to be hit by customs fees and I have to pay. I know there was a post talking about it, but I can't seem to find it. Can someone help me on the process of what to do in this situation? Many thanks.