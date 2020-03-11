|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Six More Titan Masters Attack Cards
The Transformers Trading Card Game team expands Wave 5 by the count of six more cards, with reveals from ausgeekum
, Flip Flip Bang Bang
, Creative Lead & Game Designer Matt Smith
and Poweredbyprimus
: Junk Cannon Mission Briefing Crankcase Data Protection Mindwipe Vorath Check out the attached artwork as you make your deck plans, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
