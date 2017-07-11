|
Transformers Hall of Fame 2017 Voting Round 1!
Hasbro sent out the call for this years Transformers Hall of Fame nominations and its time for you to sound off! This year they will again be inducting into 3 separate categories. · FAVORITE TRANSFORMERS CHARACTER (Fictional Robot Character) · FAVORITE TRANSFORMERS MOVIE CHARACTER (Fictional Robot Character) · 2017 TRANSFORMERS HASBRO TOY OF THE YEAR (Fictional Robot Character) We here at TFW2005 have started 3 threads for initial feedback. We dont have a lot of time, so please sound off with your suggestions for the poll by Thursday 7/13/17 at the links below. We will then create 3 polls, one » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Hall of Fame 2017 Voting Round 1!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.