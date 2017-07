Transformers Hall of Fame 2017 Voting Round 1!

Hasbro sent out the call for this years Transformers Hall of Fame nominations and it's time for you to sound off! This year they will again be inducting into 3 separate categories. · FAVORITE TRANSFORMERS CHARACTER (Fictional Robot Character) · FAVORITE TRANSFORMERS MOVIE CHARACTER (Fictional Robot Character) · 2017 TRANSFORMERS HASBRO TOY OF THE YEAR (Fictional Robot Character)