ThreeZero Deluxe Optimus Prime ? Bumblebee Movie Version Gallery
ThreeZero’s
DLX Optimus Prime has arrived on Earth and made it’s way to TFW2005 HQ!* The third deluxe scale figure, which is a scaled down version of ThreeZero’s larger Premium scale figures, is Optimus Prime from the Bumblebee movie.* This model is a change from the previous movie looks and pulls a lot of inspiration from G1 aesthetics.* It comes in at 15 inches tall, has 55 points of articulation, a die-cast skeleton, LED light up eyes, and a stand. Paint and detailing » Continue Reading.
