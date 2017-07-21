|
Hascon Transformers Exclusive Revealed
We have some interesting news for all the fans who are expecting Hascon. Gizmodo.com
has shared an article about several Exclusive toys and merchadising to be offered at the all- new convention for fans of all Hasbro’s brands. You may remember our previous report
about a possible transformable and functional Powerbank Optimus Prime. It is confirmed that this will be one of Hascon’s exclusives. The article gives some details of one of the most original Transformers figures we have seen: “For $50, its not a bad power pack itselfemblazoned with the Autobots logo, the 6500mAh battery is more » Continue Reading.
