Super_Megatron
Hascon Transformers Exclusive Revealed


We have some interesting news for all the fans who are expecting Hascon. Gizmodo.com has shared an article about several Exclusive toys and merchadising to be offered at the all- new convention for fans of all Hasbro's brands. You may remember our previous report about a possible transformable and functional Powerbank Optimus Prime. It is confirmed that this will be one of Hascon's exclusives. The article gives some details of one of the most original Transformers figures we have seen: "For $50, its not a bad power pack itselfemblazoned with the Autobots logo, the 6500mAh battery is more

The post Hascon Transformers Exclusive Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
canprime
Re: Hascon Transformers Exclusive Revealed
So no real surprise that Arcee is a remold of Blurr.

Glad I have the Generations version of her. Also, it seems she is just an early release for HasCon, and will be wide release later.
