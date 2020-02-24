Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Jada Toys Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides Images From Toy Fair 2020


It seems there are still some bits of information from the recent Toy Fair 2020. Autobase Aichi*have shared images of some new*Jada Toys Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides from the event. These are officially licensed 1.65-inch die-cast vehicles inspired by the classic G1 cartoon and the live-action movies (they had previously released a The Last Knight 3-pack*in 2019). They come in 3-packs featuring the following characters: G1 Optimus Prime, Bumblebee &#38; Starscream – Expected for release in spring 2020 (on display). G1 Jazz, Sideswipe &#38; Jetfire – Announcement with placeholder images. Expected for release in fall 2020. The Last &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jada Toys Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides Images From Toy Fair 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
