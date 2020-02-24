|
Jada Toys Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides Images From Toy Fair 2020
It seems there are still some bits of information from the recent Toy Fair 2020. Autobase Aichi
*have shared images of some new*Jada Toys Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides from the event. These are officially licensed 1.65-inch die-cast vehicles inspired by the classic G1 cartoon and the live-action movies (they had previously released a The Last Knight 3-pack
*in 2019). They come in 3-packs featuring the following characters: G1 Optimus Prime, Bumblebee & Starscream – Expected for release in spring 2020 (on display). G1 Jazz, Sideswipe & Jetfire – Announcement with placeholder images. Expected for release in fall 2020. The Last » Continue Reading.
