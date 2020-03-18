|
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Giang Issue #2 East Side Comics Exclusive V
Artist John Giang continues
his association with the Transformers ’84: Secrets & Lies miniseries, sharing variant cover teaser images attached to this post for issue #2. The time has come for the Autobots’ Ark to launch-their goal: to save Cybertron from an imminent asteroid belt and the maniacal mayhem of Megatron. The Decepticon warship, the Nemesis, falls into the Autobot trap, following the heroes into the void. But… when the Ark crashed to Earth, the Nemesis did not. What skeleton crew remained and what was their business on the strange alien world below? A gripping new tale about the » Continue Reading.
