War For Cybertron Covert Agent Ravage and Decepticons Forever Ravage 2-Pack Out In Ca


Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca* we can confirm that the highly anticipated*War For Cybertron Covert Agent Ravage and Decepticons Forever Ravage 2-Pack is out at Canadian retail. Cybertron.ca member*MikeDahBoss*was lucky to find this pack at*EB Games in Brampton, Ontario for*The retail price is $72.99 ($57.85 approximately). This amazing 2-pack is Pulsecon exclusive in the US. Happy hunting!

The post War For Cybertron Covert Agent Ravage and Decepticons Forever Ravage 2-Pack Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
