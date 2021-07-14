|
War For Cybertron Covert Agent Ravage and Decepticons Forever Ravage 2-Pack Out In Ca
Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca
* we can confirm that the highly anticipated*War For Cybertron Covert Agent Ravage and Decepticons Forever Ravage 2-Pack is out at Canadian retail. Cybertron.ca member*MikeDahBoss*was lucky to find this pack at*EB Games in Brampton, Ontario for*The retail price is $72.99 ($57.85 approximately). This amazing 2-pack is Pulsecon exclusive in the US.
Happy hunting!
