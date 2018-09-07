|
Transformers Trading Card Game Job Posting: Art Director
cards
Canadian
Metroplex
*deck’s release, the Transformers Trading Card Game wants YOU to be their next Art Director! The Art Director will work with freelancers, external vendors, and in-house creative teams at all stages of development from conception through production. Under the direction of the Transformers Brand Manager, the Art Director will work to create concepts, pitch and produce materials to support Transformers product, meet the goals of the brand, and enhance the Wizards gaming experience to excite and inspire both » Continue Reading.
