Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee & Barricade 2-Pack Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,873
New Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee & Barricade 2-Pack Revealed


Thanks to Instagram user @jesterhatsjhund, we have our first image of the new* Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee &#038; Barricade 2-Pack. This pack consists of re-releases of SS-27 Clunker Bumblebee and SS-28 Barricade in the new Buzzworthy Bumblebee packaging. We are yet to see an official reveal of this figure, so we still don’t have much details about it but the image seems to come from Thailand. See the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!

The post New Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee & Barricade 2-Pack Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers PC-17 Core Magnus Perfect Effect NEW Ultra Magnus Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers United UN-04 MEGATRON Cybertron Mode Takara Tomy
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS PRIME BEAST HUNTERS ARCEE DELUXE CLASS SEALED NEW
Transformers
Transformers PRIME ROBOTS IN DISGUISE AUTOBOT ARCEE NEW
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Prime Wars Trilogy Decepticon Blast Off POTP
Transformers
Transformers Powers Of The Primes Amazon Exclusive Prime Wars Punch Counterpunch
Transformers
Transformers MMC Mastermind Creations Reformatted R41 Ultio (Senator Ratbat)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.