|
New Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee & Barricade 2-Pack Revealed
Thanks to Instagram user @jesterhatsjhund
, we have our first image of the new* Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee & Barricade 2-Pack. This pack consists of re-releases of SS-27 Clunker Bumblebee and SS-28 Barricade in the new Buzzworthy Bumblebee packaging. We are yet to see an official reveal of this figure, so we still don’t have much details about it but the image seems to come from Thailand. See the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
The post New Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee & Barricade 2-Pack Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca