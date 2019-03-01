|
Seven Net Exclusive Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime redeco
Japanese chain Seven Net
have tweeted an image teasing… something. We’re not entirely sure what they have up their sleeves other than by appearance it is either a version of Age of Extinction Evasion Optimus Prime or the larger Bumblebee Movie Legendary Optimus Prime. According to the tweet, this is a Bumblebee Movie commemoration and all will be revealed next week on 8 March at 2pm. Based on that text we can assume this is an exclusive to tie in to the Bumblebee Movie’s launch in Japan – but your guess is as good as ours to what that » Continue Reading.
