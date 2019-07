Today, 07:25 PM #1 burgerhui Machine War Join Date: May 2013 Location: Toronto Posts: 242 My first tfcon!! Hey guys!



I'll be attending my first tfcon this year! Just wondering if anyone has tips for what to do and whether i should just get tickets at the venue (im looking to head there Saturday around noon time). I welcome any tips and suggestions! Thanks! Today, 07:34 PM #2 Dynamo.Dave Too close for missiles Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 674 Re: My first tfcon!! Cool! Hope you enjoy it!



You'll get a program in the welcome kit (or check tfcon.ca) to see about the panels and guests.

Usually I'll do a couple of laps of the dealer room to see the exclusives and going rates for my want list.

Scope out artist alley, get a couple of prints.



Today, 07:37 PM #3 Yonoid Animated Join Date: Dec 2015 Location: Oakville Posts: 1,654 Re: My first tfcon!! Bring cash and you can just get your ticket there.

Wear some comfy shoes since you will be on your feet for a while.

