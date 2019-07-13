|
San Diego Comic Con 2019 Mondo Exclusive Poster For Transformers: The Movie
Mondo has revealed
their*San Diego Comic Con 2019 exclusive poster for Transformers: The Movie. The poster will be available on Saturday, July 20th at the Mondo Booth (#435) and through online for $55 and $75 respectively. Designed by*César Moreno and printed by DL Screenprinting, the poster stands*24″X 36″. We have also received a high resolution version of the poster and you can check it out, by clicking on the thumbnail.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.