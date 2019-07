San Diego Comic Con 2019 Mondo Exclusive Poster For Transformers: The Movie

Mondo has revealed their*San Diego Comic Con 2019 exclusive poster for Transformers: The Movie. The poster will be available on Saturday, July 20th at the Mondo Booth (#435) and through online for $55 and $75 respectively. Designed by*César Moreno and printed by DL Screenprinting, the poster stands*24″X 36″. We have also received a high resolution version of the poster and you can check it out, by clicking on the thumbnail.The post San Diego Comic Con 2019 Mondo Exclusive Poster For Transformers: The Movie appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM