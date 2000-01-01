steamwhistle Titanium Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 1,212

Wheeljack Numbers The numbers on Wheeljack vary with various incarnations.

For example G1 used "539" and Combiner Wars used "705".



Does anyone know why?



Is there significance and/or relevance to the number selected for a figure?

