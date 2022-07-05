Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Product Descriptions for Studio Series 86 Core Rumble/Ratchet & Legacy Voyager Starsc
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,541
Product Descriptions for Studio Series 86 Core Rumble/Ratchet & Legacy Voyager Starsc


But that’s not also! Also coming to us this evening courtesy of Jtprime17 are product descriptions for some upcoming Transformers figures: Studio Series 86 Core Rumble/Ratchet and Legacy Voyager Starscream/Inferno! Transformers Studio series Core Class Rumble (Blue) ? STUDIO SERIES CORE CLASS: Core Class figures are 3.5-inch collectible action figures that allow fans to collect mini versions of iconic characters from the movie universe ? 3.5-INCH SCALE DECEPTICON RUMBLE (BLUE): Figure features vivid, movie-inspired deco, is highly articulated for posability ? 2 ICONIC MODES: Figure features classic conversion between robot and cassette modes in 9 steps. Perfect for fans looking &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Product Descriptions for Studio Series 86 Core Rumble/Ratchet & Legacy Voyager Starscream/Inferno appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.