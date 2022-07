Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,541

Transformers Legacy Voyager Metalhawk Listing Found!



Thought the 2023 Transformers leaks were over? Think again, as thanks once more to TFW’s Jtprime17 and Walmart, we have yet another one that we predict will make many fans excited – Legacy Voyager Metalhawk! That’s right, the Japanese G1 Pretender appears to be getting a new release. Whether the figure will actually be a Pretender, however, is anyone’s guess at the moment. Speculate away in the discussion thread after the jump!



