Jeem Energon Join Date: Jun 2010 Location: Calgary Posts: 852

Not going to TFCon but selling 2016 MMC Sphinx Toronto/Chicago TFcon Exclusive



Located in Calgary AB



Check out my other stuff

https://sofakingcooltoys.wixsite.com...fcon-exclusive



*stock image*

Not going to TF Con but do have Sealed pair of Ages 3 & Up exclusive MMC Sphinx Toronto/Chicago TFcon Exclusive from 2016 for $625 plus shipping. Will go back up after the con.Located in Calgary ABCheck out my other stuff*stock image* Attached Thumbnails





Woot woot! My own Feedback thread!:



My For Sale thread: __________________Woot woot! My own Feedback thread!: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=24846 My For Sale thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=51577