|
Hasbro Masterpiece MP-10 Optimus Prime and Titans Return Wave 5 Released in Canada
Via Cybertron.ca, we’re able to report that some exciting new releases are hitting Canadian retail! Arriving on store shelves in perfect time for TFcon is the newest release of Masterpiece Optimus Prime
. Hasbro’s Masterpiece Optimus Prime is designated MP-10 like the original Takara-Tomy release of the mold, and is a great opportunity to own this excellent figure once more. He’s arriving in Kitchener, Ontario. Alongside Masterpiece Optimus Prime, there have been multiple reports of Titans Return Deluxe Wave 5 hitting Canadian retail
. This assortment consists of three new releases, Twin Twist, Windblade, and Misfire, along with a repack » Continue Reading.
