|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 13 Voyager Out At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Starscream229*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 13 Voyager at US retail. This wave consists of Studio Series SS-76 Thrust (Bumblebee Movie) and SS 86-09 Wreck-Gar and they were found at Walmart in**in Sedalia, Missouri. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 13 Voyager Out At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca