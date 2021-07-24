|
Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor Found In Chile
Thanks to 2005 Board member*martin entero shoro*we can confirm our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor in Chile, We had our first stock images of this new Cyberverse figure
*some weeks ago, and now it was finally found at a Paris store in Marina Arauco for*25990 Chilean Pesos which is about $34.40. This is a completely new Cheetor mold which*features a Saber Strike feature and a translucent green armor/weapons that can be attached in both modes. We hope this means this figure will show up at US retail any time soon.
